Lions Sign Veteran OL Hunter Steward For Two More Seasons

The BC Lions Football Club announced on Thursday morning it has re-signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward for two more seasons. Hunter was eligible to become a free agent on February 11th.

“I’m very excited and proud to be staying with the only professional organization I’ve ever known,” said Steward.

“Talking with Ed and hearing his vision with how he plans on building this team made this an even easier decision for me.”

Originally drafted in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft out of Liberty University, Hunter (6’6, 315 pounds) has appeared in 75 games over six seasons with the organization. During that time, he has proven to be versatile by playing multiple positions on the offensive line.

“Hunter will continue to be important for us in both the run and pass blocking game,” added GM Ed Hervey.

“With our mission to be dominant on the line of scrimmage, he also possesses the size and physicality that we need up front.”

In 2016, Hunter was nominated for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, which is given annually to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canadian soldiers.