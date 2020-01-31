Lions Sign OL Peter Godber To Extension Through 2021

The BC Lions Football Club announced on Friday it has signed OL Peter Godber (N) to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in orange and black through the 2021 season. Peter was eligible to become a free agent after 2020.

“Peter is an excellent young piece for our offensive line and helps us with the continuity on our roster,” said GM Ed Hervey.

“The dedication he has shown working out with other members of the offensive line here at our facility this offseason further shows his commitment to becoming an even better player.”

Drafted by the Lions in round one (3rd overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft, Peter began his rookie season as a reserve on the offensive line before working his way into the starting centre position in September. He would dress in a total of nine games that season.

Peter then began the 2019 season on the injured list while he was healing from a broken foot suffered late in his rookie campaign. His dedication and hard work paid off and he was activated for the club’s regular season finale on November 2nd.

“I’m excited to play football again and can’t wait to get back on the field,” said Godber.

“I appreciate the support I have from the organization and Ed Hervey. It shows they believe in me and I plan to prove them right. It’s also great to be back with the guys working out every day. We’re trying to build a mean identity on the offensive line.”

A native of Toronto, Peter suited up in 48 games over four seasons at Rice University, playing both right and left guard for the Owls while not missing a start over his final 19 games.