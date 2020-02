The BC Lions Football Club has added DB Kurron Ramsey (A) and DL Robert Simmons (A) to the roster.

Ramsey- the native of Brandywine, Maryland attended a workout with the Washington Redskins in 2019. He previously spent five seasons at Alabama State and recorded 173 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries in 43 games.

Simmons- played his first college season at Valley Forge Military Academy before transferring to Purdue where he redshirted in 2016 and suited up in seven games the following season. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has played at linebacker and defensive end in his career.