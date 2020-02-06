Follow BC LIONS

News February 6, 2020

Lions Add Romell Guerrier, Ulric Jones and E.J. Price

The BC Lions Football Club announced on Thursday it has added WR Romell Guerrier (A), DL Ulric Jones (A) and OL E.J. Price to the roster.

Guerrier- signed with the Denver Broncos as a non-drafted free agent in 2019 after a productive three-year college career at Florida Tech where he caught 100 passes for 1,668 yards and 16 touchdowns in 26 games. His 13 touchdown receptions as a senior in 2018 set a single-season school record. Romell played his freshman college season with the New Mexico Military Institute and recorded 15 catches for 306 yards and two majors.

Jones- the 6’5, 300-pound defensive lineman most recently attended mini-camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. A native of Oxford, Alabama, Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and attended training camp with the club. In 22 games with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2016-17), Jones recorded 71 total tackles and one sack.

Price- attended 2019 training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before being released just prior to the regular season. The 6’6, 305-pound Price spent his final two college seasons (2017-18) at Kentucky after transferring from the University of Southern California. He started 11 games at left tackle in his senior season.

