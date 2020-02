The BC Lions have signed free agent defensive lineman Ryan Brown (A) to a one-year contract with the team.

Ryan joins the Lions following a two-year stint with the Montreal Alouettes where he recorded 29 defensive tackles, eight sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 31 games. He later attended a workout with the Minnesota Vikings in December.

Ryan attended 2017 training camp with the Cincinatti Bengals and registered five combined tackles in four pre-season contests.

In four seasons (2012-15) at Mississippi State, Ryan had 91 defensive tackles and seven sacks while also being named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after a 2015 win against Troy University.