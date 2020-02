BC Lions Football Club continued a busy opening day of CFL free agency by signing linebacker Kevin Francis (N) to a one-year contract.

Kevin most recently was a member of the Ottawa RedBlacks where he recorded eight special teams tackles in seven games during the 2019 season.

The Toronto native spent his first three CFL seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he suited up in 45 games and registered 15 defensive tackles, 29 special teams tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

Kevin (6’5”, 2010 pounds) was a tight end during his four-year college career at North Carolina A&T, recording 17 receptions for 163 yards.