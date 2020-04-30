Lions Trade Up To Number 1, Select Linebacker Williams To Begin CFL Draft

After completing a major splash and landing the first overall pick moments before the 2020 CFL Draft, the BC Lions kicked off Thursday’s virtual proceedings by selecting East Carolina linebacker Jordan Williams.

“It’s an honour for me to not only go number one, but to be selected by such a great organization,” said Williams from his home in Kentucky.

“The chance to play with such a talented group of linebackers will further help my transition to the pros.”

Williams (6’0, 232 pounds) enjoyed a remarkable four-year college career at East Carolina, suiting up in 45 games and racking up 252 total tackles (123 solo, 129 assisted), four pass knockdowns, three sacks, a pair of forced fumbles plus one fumble recovery.

After attending a free agent camp with the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2019, Williams elected to enter the 2020 Draft as a National. Jordan is a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina and is eligible to play as a National due to his Canadian mother.

In order to make the selection of Williams possible, the Lions shipped picks number 3 and 12 to the Calgary Stampeders for picks number 1 and 15.

