Beau Knows Backfield | Depth Remains Key For Lions RBs

In the four seasons since Andrew Harris departed for his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Lions’ backfield approach has been different than many years previous. Jeremiah Johnson and Anthony Allen provided a solid tandem in 2016. Johnson then carried most of the load the next year. Brandon Rutley was then acquired in a trade with Montreal prior to 2018 before tearing up his knee in his Lions debut in late July.

A post-Labour Day trade that same year brought Tyrell Sutton from the Alouettes as the squad was gearing up for the playoffs. He quickly took Johnson’s spot as the featured tailback. And then as GM Ed Hervey looked to build a new-look offence in the post- Wally Buono era, savvy veteran John White was signed in February 2019 while a healthy Rutley returned to provide more veteran depth.

The results paid dividends as White, after injuries limited him to just nine games combined in 2017 and 2018, recorded his first-ever 1,000-yard season. Rutley, for his part, saw action in 11 games and carried the ball 61 times for 341 yards. At the end of the day, a disappointing 5-13 campaign resulted in sweeping changes for the coaching staff.

Enter running backs coach Beau Walker. The 30-year old native of Bend, Oregon served in the same role under Rick Campbell in Ottawa the last four seasons, so it’s safe to say Beau knows backfield. Inheriting a group that includes White, Rutley, the return of Chris Rainey plus a couple of dependable Canadians in Jamel Lyles and Wayne Moore certainly makes him excited to hit the field at some point later this year.

“My biggest excitement is the 19 years combined experience that those guys at the top have,” said Walker from Langley where his wife and 15-month old son are now living full-time.

“When you bring that kind of experience to the room, it really helps me. To be honest, it’s more about the players than it is coaching. It’s about that group having so much experience.”

Just like depth has been a key backfield element for a majority of the last four years on the west coast, Walker agrees that being able to tap any one of his key guys on the shoulder in different situations will be a major boost for the offence.

“With John coming off his first 1,000-yard season, we can build off something like that,” he said.

“Rutley has been what he is. He’s a seven-year vet that has done a really great job. He had some great games last year. The one that sticks in my head was a game against Ottawa where he ran all over us. I’m excited about the duo of him and John. They’re a thunder and lightning package, a great duo and they play off each other really well.”

And although returning kicks and punts will remain Rainey’s specialty, Walker has no doubt been prepared to expect the Rain Man to volunteer his service in various offensive schemes. After all, the speedster’s career stats package includes has 1,038 yards on 205 carries.

“Chris is as dynamic as a player as there is in the CFL,” added Walker.

“He brings a really great veteran presence and whenever he has the ball in his hand, something special can happen. Finding ways to get him the ball will only benefit us.”

Beau also knows the CFL can be labeled as a “passing league.” There will be situations where the team is down late and needs large chunks of yards. That’s where Mike Reilly and his elite group of receivers will be relied on to do their thing. But part of what Walker is trying to preach to his backfield group is that having great depth means not only must they all know their role, they must be prepared to pick up a big play the moment they stop abandoning the run.

“This offence has done a good job of sticking with what they do really well. That’s a testament to the players keeping a level head through that because sometimes it can turn into a passing game and you have to take advantage of your opportunities when they come up,” said Walker.

“If you don’t get a carry for a quarter and then you get called on in the fourth quarter, gosh you’d better deliver. That’s the mindset we’ll have. Every opportunity you have, any chance you get to pick up a yard, get it done. My big thing is always the first downs. If we can lead the league in ten-yard rushes and take that out of Andrew Harris’ hands- he’s been leading in that for the last three years- I think that’s one of the things that we’ve got to do this year”

Under normal circumstances, Walker and the other coaches would be preparing for the regular season opener in Edmonton this Thursday. That would be the preferred schedule this week, no doubt. But this unprecedented time has still allowed Walker to spend lots of time with his backfield group as they aim to be prepared for any semblance of a 2020 season.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to, plus our fullbacks David Mackie and Mario Villamizar, they are really excited about the conversations and to start this next chapter of 2020, whenever it’s going to happen,” added Walker.

“Each time I talk to somebody, they’re excited about a workout or about watching something on film. That’s exciting to see that they’re doing the dirty work on their own time.”

And the reliable backs up and down the depth chart will remain a major key to success.

Mentors Help Pave Way For Walker

Even before his high school playing days were over, Walker knew any future in the game was going to be on the sidelines. His father Craig was then a veteran high school coach in Oregon and had a couple of important connections to Oregon State University: head coach Mike Riley among them.

Naturally, the Beavers staff would keep a close eye on all of the best high school prospects in the state, including those of the elder Walker. That’s where Dad made the preliminary introductions.

“I started with Mike when I was 18 and didn’t leave him until 2016 when the Ottawa opportunity opened up,” said Walker.

“Guys like him and Danny Langsdorf (Oregon State’s OC from 2005-13) did so much for me in my coaching development. I never played college football, but I learned more in my first year on the Oregon State staff than I would have in four years as a player.”

In CFL circles, Riley is best known for his time as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Until last November, he was the most recent Bombers head coach to sip from the Grey Cup after leading them to victories in both 1988 and 1990.

Riley then parlayed that success into his long run down south that also included a stint as head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 1999-2001.

After serving on the Beavers staff and coaching multiple positions on offence, Walker went with Riley from Oregon State to Nebraska in 2015 but also kept tabs on any professional openings. Sure enough, it was when Jason Maas and current Lions offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic left Ottawa for Edmonton prior to 2016 where Langsforf helped put him in touch with Campbell. The rest is history.

Walker was in charge of the Ottawa backfield the last four seasons and helped William Powell record back-t0-back seasons of over 1,000 yards. In the process, he also gained another key mentor who he is thrilled to be reunited with closer to home on the west coast.

“Rick has been great for me and my career and my family. When he called, it was a no-brainer for me to join forces again.”