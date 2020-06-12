It’s Friday. That means one thing: we’re all craving a little BC Lions football right now. And this evening you great Lions fans can re-live a classic playoff comeback as we bring you another edition of our TRULY Virtual Den! The party will get going at approximately 8:20 PM Pacific Time and fans can tune in by joining the Virtual Den Facebook group HERE.

As TSN Encore re-broadcasts the 2016 Western Semi-Final victory over Winnipeg, fans can join the Virtual Den and win prizes from TRULY Seltzer and Skip The Dishes. Plus, host Matt Baker will interview key figures from that November contest including CFL all-time wins leader Wally Buono.

The coaching legend will give his sideline perspective on some of the key moments of that game, plus update fans on what he has been up to in retirement. Jonathon Jennings, Chris Rainey, Manny Arceneaux, Rolly Lumbala and Ryan Phillips are among the players who you will hear from. We also encourage you to submit your questions for any of our guests or anything related to the Lions as our organization slowly but surely gets back to normal life.

Fans can get pumped up to re-watch the game by checking out our detailed recap here:

And if that wasn’t enough, check out the video highlights from one of the more memorable wins in recent Lions history. In true CFL fashion, it’s never over until the clock reads zero!

We know that everybody, ourselves included, was looking forward to the 2020 season getting started this week. Tonight’s re-broadcast and TRULY Virtual Den will help our great fans get their Lions fix as our club and CFL executives continue to work around the clock in hopes of getting the season underway in September.