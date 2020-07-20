Lions Mourn Passing Of Former Star Kicker, Ted Gerela

The BC Lions Football Club is sad to report the passing of former star kicker Ted Gerela at the age of 76.

Raised in Powell River from a young age, Gerela joined the Lions out of Washington State University and would enjoy a very successful seven-year career with the organization from 1967-73, primarily as one of the CFL’s first true kicking specialists.

He won the Dr. Beattie Martin Trophy as top rookie in the Western Conference in 1967 and would set a new pro football record the next year with 30 successful field goals while also winning the Conference scoring title. His 570 career points is tied for third in club history with Geroy Simon.

Known for his versatility, Gerela also suited up at running back and receiver while recording a pair of interceptions on defence in 1969. Ted was part of a very talented multi-sport family, as his brother Roy kicked in the NFL for 11 seasons while winning three Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another brother Metro was a member of the 1979 NASL champion Vancouver Whitecaps and also had a brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes in 1968.

Gerela’s bronzed boot is proudly displayed in the BC Sports Hall of Fame and just last year, he and his brother Roy were inducted to the Powell River Sports Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with the Gerela family at this time.