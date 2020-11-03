Classic Crossover Win In Hamilton Kicks Off CFL In 40

TORONTO — On the heels of the Canadian Football League’s announcement of Grey Cup Unite, CFL.ca and CDIC are expanding the content offering leading into what would have been Grey Cup week with an 8-game lineup of classic post-season contests for fans to watch.

Condensed into a 40-minute format, CFL in 40, presented by CDIC will air two classic Division Semi-Final games this week, a pair of Division Final nail-biters next week and will run four straight nights of archived classics.

The series kicks off this Thursday with a crossover thriller from 2009 when the BC Lions halted a ferocious comeback by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at one of the CFL’s jewels in Ivor Wynne Stadium. Semi-Final week is followed by a list of games that feature Rocket Ismail’s momentous kick return, Greg Ellingson’s miracle catch in Ottawa and Montreal’s improbable Ice Bowl win over a powerhouse from Edmonton in 1977.

Four iconic Grey Cup games add to an already jam-packed week of CFL content the Week of November 19th, culminating with a Sunday night re-broadcast of, what is considered by many to be the greatest Grey Cup of all time, the Saskatchewan Roughriders walk-off victory over Hamilton in the 1989 game.

Here is a complete list of CFL in 40, presented by CDIC programming:

Game Competing Teams Air Date & Time More Info 2009 Eastern Semi-Final BC at Hamilton Thurs. Nov. 5 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 2013 Eastern Semi-Final Montreal at Hamilton Fri. Nov. 6 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 2015 Eastern Final Hamilton at Ottawa Thurs. Nov. 12 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 2008 Western Final BC at Calgary Fri. Nov. 13 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 1991 Grey Cup Toronto vs. Calgary Thurs. Nov. 19 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 2005 Grey Cup Edmonton vs. Calgary Fri. Nov. 20 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 1977 Grey Cup Montreal vs. Edmonton Sat. Nov. 21 at 8:00pm ET Learn More 1989 Grey Cup Hamilton vs. Saskatchewan Sun. Nov. 22 at 8:00pm ET Learn More

All games, dates and times are subject to change