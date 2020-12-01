Lions Donate $7500 In Mask Proceeds To Food Banks BC

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a very difficult year for many of us. On the flip side, it has allowed us to see the true good in many of those who want to give back. And thanks to you great fans, the BC Lions Football Club is proud to help those families who are in need as the holiday season fast approaches.

As part of #GivingTuesday, the club announced a $7500 donation to Food Banks BC from our mask sales earlier this year. Even with the calendar about to flip over, many of those in need will still be relying on help from local Food Banks as we do our best to move past the current state of the world.

Every dollar counts! You can lend your support HERE.