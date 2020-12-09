Lions Add Americans Bonner, Gwacham and Jones To Roster

The BC Lions Football Club on Wednesday added American defensive linemen Obum Gwacham, Tim Bonner and Bryant Jones to the roster.

Gwacham– 6’5, 250 (full name pronounced oh-BOOM GWAH-chem) – After a productive college career at Oregon State, Gwacham suited up in 15 NFL games over two seasons (2015-16) split between New Orleans and the New York Jets and recorded ten tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. Gwacham was most recently on the roster of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

Bonner– 6’5, 250- Most recently attended workouts with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. After redshirting at Louisville, Bonner transferred to East Mississippi Community College in 2016 and was featured on the hit Netflix series Last Chance U. From there, he moved on to Florida Atlantic for three seasons and recorded 58 total tackles, including 21.5 for a loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass knockdowns in 38 games.

Jones- 6’1, 304 – Attended 2019 training camp with the Los Angeles Rams and suited up in all four pre-season contests. In four seasons at Mississippi Valley State, Jones recorded 156 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries in 38 games.