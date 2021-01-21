Shaq Is Back! Lions Sign Johnson To Extension

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions Football Club locked up another key piece on offence Thursday with the signing of WR Shaq Johnson (N) to a contract extension. Shaq was eligible to become a free agent in February.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and to help our offence take bigger strides in 2021,” said Johnson.

“We have a good team that I cannot wait to compete with day in and day out. With Mike Reilly behind centre and a solid group of playmakers on offence, the sky is the limit with this group.”

Johnson (6’0”, 185 lbs)- The native of Brampton, Ontario enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2019, recording career highs in receptions (39) and yards (597) while also scoring a pair of touchdowns.

The highly gifted athlete has suited up in 54 games in orange over the past four seasons while racking up a total of 97 catches for 1,454 yards and seven majors. In his first full season as a pro in 2017, Johnson was the team’s nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Canadian.

Johnson was selected in round four (32nd overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft out of the London Beefeaters junior program in Ontario.