Lions Legend Klassen Honoured At Sardis Secondary

The BC Lions Football Club is proud to acknowledge Sardis Secondary School in Chilliwack on renaming its football field after the late Rick Klassen.

“Along with being an honours student, Rick was one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Chilliwack,” said Lions VP Business, George Chayka, a lifelong friend and former teammate of Klassen at Sardis and Simon Fraser University, who later represented Rick as his agent in the CFL.

“We think it’s outstanding that his memory will live on with the naming of ‘Rick Klassen Field’ at Sardis Secondary’”

Klassen certainly made the most of his talent and capitalizing on those goals. A territorial draft pick of the BC Lions in 1981, Klassen played nine seasons with the Lions and quickly made his presence known as one of the most talented and feared defensive tackles in the CFL. His 66 career sacks have him among the top 10 totals for CFL interior lineman, and his 4.5 sacks in two Grey cup games had him second all-time when he retired.

He was named Most Valuable Canadian of the 1983 Grey Cup and would earn his first and only championship ring two years later as the defensive dominance played a big role in the 37-24 win over Hamilton. That same year, he was named a CFL Western Division All-Star.

After retirement, Klassen was named to the BC Lions 50th Anniversary Dream Team in 2003 and was also inducted to the club’s Wall of Fame in 2012. Rick Klassen is also a member of the Sardis Secondary Wall of Fame, the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame, The BC Football Hall of Fame and the BC Sports Hall of Fame in the team category.

Always proud of the community that helped mould him into a professional football player, Klassen’s heart never left Chilliwack nor his high school alma mater. Rick would regularly bring the BC Lions basketball team to compete against schools in Sardis and Chilliwack where he grew up. He also loved to address the students by sharing his journey of becoming a professional athlete and encouraging them all to chase their dreams.

Added Sardis Secondary Athletic Director, Brad Geary “We appreciate the support of the City of Chilliwack and The Chilliwack School Board for the naming of Rick Klassen Field. We also believe it is important for our students to know who their famous and accomplished alumni were who attended our school, as it helps to inspire them and to realize that their own dreams can come true if they work hard.”

In the two short years since the Sardis Falcons football program returned to the field following a 35-year hiatus, four players have been offered scholarships to play football and continue their education. That is certainly something Klassen would be proud of.