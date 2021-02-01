Lions Bring Back Lokombo, Sign Guzylak-Messam To Extension

The BC Lions Football Club on Monday brought back free agent LB Bo Lokombo (N) and also announced the signing of LB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam (N) to a contract extension. Guzylak-Messam was eligible to become a free agent next Tuesday.

We’re excited to invest in Canadian talent at the linebacker position,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“Bo and Isaiah will be big contributors to our team in 2021”

Lokombo (6’3”, 229 lbs)- Returns for a third tour of duty with the Lions after recording 51 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019. A third-round selection of the Lions (21st overall) in the 2013 CFL Draft, Lokombo would suit up in 43 games with the orange and black from 2014-16 and earned a CFL West Division All-Star nod in his second season after a recording 24 defensive tackles, one sack and being a force on special teams with 24 more tackles.

Lokombo was then released to pursue NFL opportunities and signed a reserve/futures contract with the Baltimore Ravens in January 2017. He also spent parts of that season on both the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers practice squads before returning to the Lions for 2018 and recording a career-best 71 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Born in the Congo and raised in Abbotsford, Lokombo was a standout at WJ Mouat Secondary, playing at both receiver and linebacker. In 53 games over four seasons (2010-13) at the University of Oregon, Lokombo racked up 100 solo tackles, 16 pass knockdowns, seven sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

With the Ducks, Lokombo appeared in the 2011 BCS Championship Game against Cam Newton and Auburn. The following season, he recorded five solo tackles in their Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.

Guzylak-Messam (6’1”, 205 lbs)- Is back for a third season with the Lions after working his way into the starting defence early in the 2019 campaign. Suiting up in all 18 regular season games, the Hamilton native registered 37 defensive tackles and a sack while also chipping in with 14 special teams tackles.

After beginning his rookie campaign of 2018 on the practice squad, Guzylak-Messam dressed for ten games and recorded eight special teams tackles. The Lions selected Guzylak-Messam in round four (34th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier. He helped the Golden Hawks take home the Yates Cup in 2016.