Lions Sign Free Agent Running Back Shaq Cooper

The BC Lions Football Club made a big addition on offence Tuesday morning, signing free agent RB Shaquille Cooper (A).

“Shaq is a great addition to our offence,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“He’s a dynamic player that not only has the ability to run well but also catch passes out of the backfield.”

Cooper (5’10”, 190 lbs)- The speedy back suited up in seven games over the last two seasons with the Edmonton Football team, racking up 496 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 90 carries. He recorded a career-high 128 yards in a 26-0 win over the Toronto Argonauts on July 25th of last season.

The 27-year old native of Coral Gables, Fla played three seasons (2012, 2015-16) at Fort Hays State. In 35 games, Cooper had 456 carries for 2,768 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 73 receptions for 736 yards and ten more majors. In 2015, he was named both a Don Hansen All-American Honourable Mention and all MMIA First-Team Running Back.