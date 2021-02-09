Lions Salute Solomon Elimimian On Brilliant Career

The BC Lions Football Club salutes Solomon Elimimian after the linebacker announced his retirement following a brilliant ten-year CFL career.

“Solomon Eliminian has been a great ambassador to the BC Lions, community of British Columbia and the Canadian Football League,” said Lions co-GM and director of football ops. Neil McEvoy

“We are all better off as British Columbians that he has decided to make his home in the Vancouver area.”

The franchise’s all-time leader in both defensive tackles (741) and total tackles (781), Solly first joined the Lions in 2010 after working out with the squad at a California free agent camp.

He then quickly established himself as one of the CFL’s most feared and talented defenders. Elimimian was voted CFL Most Outstanding Rookie in 2010 after racking up 77 defensive tackles, five sacks and an interception in his first season with the Lions.

To one of the best: congratulations on an amazing career and on your retirement @SolomonE56. Thank you for everything you gave to the #BCLions and the @CFL. Excited to see what’s next 👊🏾#AlwaysALion pic.twitter.com/nudvi6CiGo — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 9, 2021

The following season, he helped elevate the defence to championship form as the Lions went from 0-5 to Grey Cup champions.

In 2014, Elimimian made CFL history by becoming the first purely defensive player to win league Most Outstanding Player. He also earned CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in both 2014 and 2016.

In addition to being named a CFL All-Star on four occasions and a West Division All-Star five times, Elimimian holds the CFL record for defensive tackles in one season (144) and most defensive tackles in one game (14).

Last November, he was named to the CFL’s All-Decade team.