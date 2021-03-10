It certainly has been quite a day in CFL circles. Early morning news that the league is in talks with the XFL about working together on future opportunities for growth has gotten lots of football people talking on both sides of the border. Whether the reaction is positive or negative, we can all agree on one thing: people talking about our great league is a good thing regardless. Later on Wednesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to talk about his own love and admiration for the CFL. Johnson, of course, bought the XFL from Vince McMahon last September, months after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the league’s return following a 20-year hiatus.

Johnson has reminded us throughout the years he still holds the CFL and Buono in very high regard, even if the CFL’s all-time wins leader did in fact cut him from the Calgary Stampeders in the early 90s. It’s safe to say Johnson turned out just fine, with coming one of wrestling’s all-time greatest superstars and characters and all.

Said Buono in an interview with bclions.com in 2016:

“Dwayne was always an upbeat kind of guy, very positive. What you see today is what he was; always a big personality, a good guy, a fun kind of guy. For him to use that to motivate himself to be what he is today, again, just speaks to the kind of man he is and the kind of heart he has. If I helped him in any way to be what he is today, then I feel privileged that I was able to do that. I’m proud of him. For him to take a moment to acknowledge me makes me feel really good.”

So, what happens from here? It’s really anybody’s guess. Two things are certain: the CFL isn’t going anywhere. And The Rock’s love for it will never waiver.

