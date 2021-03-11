Lions Add DBs Jermaine Kelly and Ajene Harris

The BC Lions Football Club today signed DB Jermaine Kelly (A) and DB Ajene Harris (A) to the roster.

Kelly (6’1”, 204 lbs)- Most recently was a member of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad late in 2019 before his release in July 2020. A seventh-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2018, Kelly transferred from Washington to San Jose State for his final three years of eligibility. In 25 games with the Spartans, Kelly registered 79 total tackles, 18 pass knockdowns, two fumble recoveries plus an interception returned 68 yards for a touchdown in a contest against Utah State.

Harris (5’10”, 185 lbs)- Spent the first part of 2020 with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks where he recorded 23 total tackles and seven pass knockdowns before the league shut down after six weeks. The native of Los Angeles signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a non-drafted free agent in 2019 and would attend training camp with the squad. In 44 games over five seasons at USC, Harris racked up 146 total tackles, 23 pass knockdowns and six interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. Harris also suited up as a receiver and returner and racked up 272 all-purpose yards in his time with the Trojans.