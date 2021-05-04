Lions Select Five Players In Tuesday’s CFL Draft

The BC Lions Football Club looked to both the present and future, grabbing five prospects in Tuesday evening’s CFL Draft:

Round 1, 4th Overall- Daniel Joseph, DE- NC State

Round 2, 15th Overall- Alaric Jackson, OL- Iowa

Round 3, 22nd Overall- Ben Hladik, LB- UBC

Round 4, 40th Overall- Alfred Green, DL- Wilfrid Laurier

Round 5, 51st Overall- Tyler Packer, OL- Calgary

“This was an exciting day for the BC Lions,” said co-GM/director of football ops. Neil McEvoy.

“All the picks that we made are guys that have potential. Our first two picks we were swinging for the fences but if they pan out the way we want them to, they’re going to be blue-chip prospects for this club for years to come.”



Joseph (6’3, 265 lbs)- The Toronto native transferred from Penn State to NC State for the 2020 season and led the Wolfpack with 6.5 sacks while also recording 37 total tackles over his eight starts. Joseph was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following a win over Liberty.

In 32 games over three seasons (2017-19) at Penn State, Joseph registered 29 total tackles, five sacks, one pass knockdown, one forced fumble plus a fumble recovery. Joseph has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

He is the cousin of former Lions defensive lineman and 2015 1st Round Draft Pick Ese Mrabure-Ajufo and brother of Faith Ekakitie, a defensive lineman selected 1st overall by Winnipeg in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Jackson (6’7, 285 lbs)- Born in Windsor before moving to Detroit with his family at a young age, Jackson enjoyed a very solid career at Iowa where he made 42 starts, all at left tackle, and was twice named Second-team All-Big 10 and earned Academic All-Big 10 honours as a sophomore in 2018.

Jackson started and played every down in Iowa’s Outback Bowl win in 2018 and Holiday Bowl win in 2019. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a non-drafted free agent on May 1st, 2021.

Hladik (6’4, 238 lbs)- The Vernon native begins pro journey in his home province after suiting up for three productive seasons (2017-19) with the UBC Thunderbirds. Hladik registered 189 total tackles, 6.5 sacks plus an interception that was returned 50 yards for a major.

A two-time U Sports All-Canadian selection, he was also named Canada West Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Prior to his time at the Point Grey campus, Hladik was a standout player at Vernon Secondary and helped the Panthers reach the 2016 Subway Bowl at BC Place.

Green (6’3, 225 lbs)- Suited up at Wilfrid Laurier from 2016-19 and recorded 52 total tackles plus four sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Green was invited to the 2020 East-West Bowl before it was shut down to the COVID-19 pandemic. Helped Golden Hawks capture the 2016 Yates Cup.

Packer (6’6, 334 lbs)- Appeared in 23 games over three seasons (2017-19) with the Calgary Dinos and was part of their Vanier Cup championship squad in 2019. In his first season, became the first rookie tackle to start for the Dinos since former Lion Kirby Fabien in 2009. Packer was rewarded with a Canada West Rookie of the Year nod.