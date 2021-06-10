Lions Add To D-Line With Signings Of Divinity Jr. And Goodson

The BC Lions Football Club has added two more players on defence: DE Michael Divinity Jr. (A) and DL O’Bryan Goodson (A).

Divinity Jr. (6’2”, 241 lbs)- Attended 2020 training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing as a non-drafted free agent. Following his release in September, he was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

In four seasons at Louisiana State University (2016-19), Divinity Jr. registered 105 total tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and four forced fumbles while capping off his Tigers career by winning the National Championship. After suiting up as a true freshman in 2016, Divinity Jr. made his first LSU start in the Citrus Bowl victory over Louisville that season.

Goodson (6’1”, 297 lbs)- Enjoyed a productive four seasons at the University of Memphis (2017-2020), suiting up in 46 games and recording 99 total tackles, six sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries plus a pass knockdown. Earned 2019 Honourable Mention All-AAC.