Lions Bring Back Anthony Thompson, Add Matt McConnell To Roster

The BC Lions Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Sign to roster: DB Anthony Thompson (N) and DB Matt McConnell (N).

Thompson (6’0”, 205 lbs)- A second-round draft pick (12th overall) of the Lions in 2016, the Montreal native is back with the squad after suiting up in 64 games over the previous four seasons in orange, including all 18 contests in each of his first three years. The versatile DB recorded 93 defensive tackles, four interceptions plus a forced fumble.

McConnell (6’3”, 210 lbs)- The native of Chilliwack appeared in 15 games at St. Mary’s from 2016-17, recording 42 total tackles, five interceptions and four pass breakups. He was a member of the BCFC Okanagan Sun in 2015 where he racked up 23 total tackles, a pair of interceptions and also hauled in one reception for 30 yards in a 64-0win over the Valley Huskers.

The Lions also announced today that DB Derek Jones (N) and FB Mario Villamizar (N) have retired from football.