For the last couple of weeks, bclions.com has provided a positional breakdown series to preview all the new and familiar faces who will be taking the field at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops. We’ll conclude this year’s positional breakdown with our DBs.

Ryan Phillips knows his group of DBs will be in the spotlight in 2021. The defensive backs coach who once took pride in being a ball hawk on the field, still has the same attitude when it comes to coaching. He’s assured his players will be the strength of the BC Lions defence.

“I’m saying this in the most modest way possible. I think we’re going to be the strength and nucleus of the team and that’s really just based on the veterans we have had always been successful,” Phillips said.

It starts with T.J. Lee and Garry Peters. Lee has been the longest-serving member for the Lions on the current roster, heading towards his seventh straight year with the club. Peters completed the 2019 season with 63 tackles and four interceptions — arguably his best season in the CFL. Perhaps it’s time to make a run for the title.

The Lions began their training camp with a brief meeting and walkthrough in the afternoon to get the body rolling again. Players and coaches were ecstatic to be back on the field, doing what they love. It’s not the first rodeo for veterans like Lee and Peters. They know what to expect out of the training camp. Although this year is different due to various COVID-19 safety protocols to follow, the goal remains the same.

“I think everything starts with them. I’m going to hold those guys accountable as far as being leaders of the defence in general. Not even just saying secondary but just as leaders in general. I look at those two guys in particular as one of the best at their position,” Phillips said.

“They’re in a role now that they have to take into consideration how they affect everyone else. That’s a part of growing.”

Beyond that, the Lions who went through the ups and downs in the past few years will receive a few lending hands from Marcus Sayles, Anthony Cioffi and Anthony Thompson to raise their game to the next level.

This past offseason shopping started with Marcus Sayles. The former Winnipeg Blue Bomber and 2019 Grey Cup champion is what the team needs for 2021 — a big-time secondary playmaker with championship experience. Sayles recorded 64 tackles, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in 2019. The West Georgia ball hawk is the ultimate defensive back the club needs on defence.

Cioffi, the former Ottawa REDBLACK, follows the same route with a few teammates from the nation’s capital to B.C. In 2019, Cioffi accounted for 61 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. The New Jersey native has quite a resume as well, playing in the 106th Grey Cup against Calgary in 2018 for head coach Rick Campbell.

“We have a combination of different guys that makes us a solid group. We have guys from different areas and backgrounds and so forth different personalities, everything of a sort. But everybody has the same common goal, which is a good thing. Which is saying to win games and to be the best players possible to make sure that we get to where we want to be,” Phillips said.

More than two weeks ago, the club brought back a familiar face for the secondary. Anthony Thompson, the utility defensive back, will be wearing orange and black in 2021. Thompson’s return could be crucial this year because he has always been guided by Phillips as a coach. His versatility as a free safety, field corner and even special teams will fill the missing gaps of making the Lions’ secondary from good to great.

Phillips emphasized the speed, positioning and tackling abilities of a defensive back will be an x-factor when a game goes down to the wire. He said, “that’s one facet of the game that we can’t forget about that we as DBs make an impact in a big way. So those guys must be willing to do that, and Anthony’s always been the guy that’s always willing to play special teams That’s going to be huge for us.”

The list goes on for the Lions’ secondary. There are U.S. players with serious intentions to thrive in the CFL such as Tyvis Powell, Damon Hayes, Jermaine Kelly and KiAnte Hardin and many more. As well as emerging Canadian talent who are eager to show how much they’ve improved over the last 15 months. Like Hakeem Johnson, who’s striving for a leap year and local players such as Ben Minaker and Matt McConnell looking to earn a spot on the team.

Someone Phillips has high expectations this season is Victor Gamboa, who appeared in seven games in 2019 and dished out eight tackles, three special teams stops and one each of interception and forced fumble.

“I think towards the end of the year, he showed the capability to play this game and play at a high level. The time that we plugged him in and played, he performed. He didn’t let us down. He didn’t make us lose a beat, so he earned his right to be able to come into training camp and earn a spot on this team,” Phillips said.

“I’m excited to see those guys go to work. I’m excited for the opportunity that they have, I think the sky’s the limit for them as long as they come prepared,” he added.

Intriguing Newcomers

Anthony Cioffi (A): Signed as a free agent in January 2021.

Damon Hayes (A): The defensive back from Rutgers University signed as a free agent in January 2021.

Jeff Hector (A): Played at the University of Redlands for two seasons. Signed as a free agent in March 2021.

Jermaine Kelly (A): Played at San Jose State from 2015-2017. Signed as a free agent in March 2021.

Matt McConnell (N): Former Saint Mary’s Huskies signed with the team as a free agent in June 2021.

Ben Minaker (N): The SFU playmaker signed with the team as a free agent in January 2020.

Tyvis Powell (A): The former Ohio State standout signed with the team as a free agent in June 2021.

Marcus Sayles (A): Signed as a free agent in January 2021.

Quotable

“Anybody that knows me. I’m a guy that likes people to go after the ball. Ball skills are definitely a big thing for me. I want guys to be able to pick the ball off and those guys possess those skills, so I think they definitely have a great chance of filling our roster,” Phillips said.