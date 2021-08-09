James Butler was no stranger to big-time game experience before Friday night under the Saskatchewan lights. Yet it should still be noted how impressive it was for him to step into his role in the starting offence and perform well.

He may have recorded just 56 yards from scrimmage, but his touchdown reception from Michael Reilly to get the squad to within ten points early in the fourth quarter was his big ‘welcome to the CFL’ moment. And now he can’t wait for more, starting this Thursday in Cowtown.

“It’s very big. Honestly, the thing I’m most proud of is that the coaches trust me,” said the running back following Monday’s practice.

“That was the biggest thing. Just having their trust being a rookie, a guy young guy, was probably the most comforting thing.”

His pro resume already includes time spent in training camp up north in Saskatchewan in 2019 and he previously suited up in pre-season with the Oakland Raiders the year before that. His final stop before arriving in British Columbia was with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in early 2020. Now he hopes he has found a home, even if it hasn’t felt like a normal season as of yet.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Butler added.

“Coach has done a great job of saying ‘control what you can control. Stay in the present, stay in the moment.’ There are a lot of things we’re not going to be able to control and things we’ve had to make up on the fly like having a shorter camp, dealing with the smoke in Kamloops. This season isn’t a marathon. It’s like 14 sprints.”

There have certainly been times in his career where it felt like a long, grueling marathon. Butler said he used his short XFL experience to get himself back in the groove of everyday life as a pro.

“Honestly, I would say just learning to play with more confidence. I feel like I kind of got a lot of confidence back in myself,” he said of his time with the Roughnecks.

“I wasn’t playing with a lot of confidence for a couple of years. I just kind of got lost in the wash, got stuck in that practice squad role. The XFL just gave me the opportunity to show I could still play at a high level and help teams win.”

And that will be the immediate goal with this Lions squad that should no doubt be hungry to get into the win column in Calgary and help set the tone that this West Division will be a dogfight. Butler likes the vibe around this team.

“Our stick togetherness, you know what I’m saying? We didn’t come out with the win but seeing how we fought back and didn’t quit,” explained the former Iowa Hawkeye.

“We were down by a couple of scores early on and a lot of teams could have just folded and called it a game. But we fought back and had a chance to win with the ball in our hands at the end of the fourth quarter. It just shows that we have what it takes to be a good team in this league.”

And a solid running game will bring a more dynamic offensive attack. Especially with backs who are not just one-dimensional.

“He seems like a really good all-around back. He did some good stuff, ” said head coach Rick Campbell.

“Being a coach, I noticed things like pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield. I know we all think of running backs with the ball in their hand running, which is all very important, but he seems to be able to do it all. We like the way he’s been and his approach. He’s one game into his CFL career but the hope for players like that is to be able to get better.”

QB Update- Monday

It’s a story that will likely linger throughout this week. Campbell got to the front of the quarterback issue from the get go following Monday afternoon’s practice.

“We are practicing and preparing for Nathan Rourke to be our starter,” said the Lions head coach.

“We’re not ruling Mike out. Under the advice of our medical staff, he’s a guy that’s getting better. Rest is not the answer for him. Sometimes the intuition is that you should just rest him and he’ll be better. In fact, he needs to have some activity and stuff. So, he’s going to be a game-time decision on whether he dresses or plays. The mindset of our football team is Nathan is practicing. If Mike ends up playing, it’s a bonus.”

Rourke’s Baptism by Fire in Regina turned into one of the opening week’s most interesting storylines. After failing to move the sticks throughout the opening quarter, his touchdown connection to Lucky Whitehead proved to be a major boost to his confidence. Rourke finished his night 10/18 for 194 yards and pair of TD strikes.

Never count out Reilly when it comes to his health. Both him and Campbell claimed Monday the injury is less serious than they originally thought. Stay tuned!

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com