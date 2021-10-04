Whitehead To Undergo Surgery, Out 2-4 Weeks

The BC Lions announced today that wide receiver Lucky Whitehead will undergo surgery this Wednesday after breaking his hand in last week’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Whitehead’s timeline on a return to the lineup is 2-4 weeks.

“I broke two bones,” Whitehead said during the recording of this week’s episode of The Waggle Podcast.

“I feel all right, it’s kind of numb at this point. But yeah, I’m a little frustrated.”

Whitehead was initially ruled out of the contest before halftime but elected to make a return after being evaluated by the Lions’ medical staff in the locker room.

“I mean, I could feel that it wasn’t getting any better so I tried to just take some medicine to just numb the pain and go off adrenalin but it just wasn’t getting any better,” said Whitehead about his return in the third quarter.

“I had a big pad on it. I had taped both my fingers together so I couldn’t really move my fingers. I couldn’t move the inside of my hand. The pain was just too much so once I knew I wasn’t effective, I had dropped one of the passes on the sideline, I tried to catch it with one hand in my body, I just took myself out.”

Through eight games with the orange and black, Whitehead leads the squad with 665 receiving yards and four touchdown catches while also hauling in six receptions of 30 or more yards.

The team is on a bye week before playing host to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, October 16th at 4:00 pm.