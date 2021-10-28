Boatmen Battle Kicks Off Ontario Twin Bill

To suggest things have not gone their way in the last four weeks would be an understatement. Yet with four games to go and a return to the playoffs very much in reach, this hungry group of Lions is approaching it in a very simple manner: the opportunity is right there. And it all begins with an eight-day stretch out east that begins with a matchup against the equally-motivated Toronto Argonauts this Saturday at BMO Field. At 4-6, Rick Campbell’s squad can ill afford to lose more ground in the race. But the good news is, the head coach is nowhere near panic mode.

“We just have to get to the business of playing good football,” explained Campbell this week.

“Like we’ve been talking about, these are all big games. No different coming up. The last few weeks have not gone the way we wanted to but lots to play for and we control our own destiny. It’s all in our hands so, we’ve got to make sure we’re working hard at it.”

There is also some good news on the injury front. Top playmaker Lucky Whitehead will make his return following a broken hand suffered on October 1st while receiver Dominique Rhymes will suit up for the first time since injuring his foot in a victory at Ottawa on August 28th.

Whitehead’s 665 receiving yards were tops in the CFL when he went down. Rhymes demonstrated his big-game ability with 76 receiving yards in the season-opening loss to Saskatchewan. Some new wrinkles for the offence will no doubt be beneficial as the club needs to pile up some wins with four games to play. Whitehead can’t wait to pick up where he left off.

“I’ve just got to fight through it. I mean, our backs are against the wall right now and it’s time for us to swing. I’m glad to be back so I can swing with my boys,” he said.

“It’s very important to us. I just told our guys, our backs are against the wall. We’ve got to put ourselves back in the driver’s seat this week,”

The 6-4 Argos are tied for first place in the East Division with Montreal much due to the balance of their overall outfit. McLeod Bethel-Thompson has emerged as the undisputed number one quarterback with a group of playmakers that includes team receiving yards leader Ricky Collins Jr., Kurleigh Kittens Jr. and Davaris Daniels while former Lion John White has carried the backfield load.

On defence, Charleston Hughes and Shawn Oakman have led the way up front while veterans such as Dexter McCoil Sr., Henoc Muamba and Shaq Richardson have been difference-makers in the back end.. Veteran coaches Rich Stubler and Chris Jones have also been valued additions.

“They have good players. They’re going to mix things up, they play fast and they have good players but we’ll have answers too,” added Campbell.

“Obviously, we’re going to watch what they’re doing, scout them and all that stuff but it’s going to come down to us executing and making plays. That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Following Saturday’s contest, the team will bus to Hamilton and practice in Steeltown for a few days before next Friday’s matchup with the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

Lions/Argos Notebook

The injury news isn’t all positive. Quarterback Nathan Rourke (right shoulder) will sit this one out which means newcomer Kevin Thomson dresses behind Michael Reilly. Thomson enjoyed a solid four years at Sacramento State- the same alma mater as Bethel-Thompson- and then transferred to Washington before opting out of his final year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Receiver Lemar Durant (ribs) is headed to the six-game injured list as is defensive back Jamie Harry (thumb).

Receiver Jevon Cottoy (groin) will dress on Saturday but it remains to be seen how many reps. he will get. That leaves both DeVier Posey and Keon Hatcher also out of the mix this week.

Michael Reilly is just 155 passing yards shy of 34,000 for his great career. Despite only a 5-6 career record against the Argos, he has thrown for 22 touchdown passes in those 11 starts.

Bryan Burnham weekly update: he is now at 92 consecutive games since his debut with at least one catch. He is also 127 yards shy of Mike Trevathan for 5th on the club’s all-time list.

And how about this nugget from CFL stats man Steve Daniel: of Burnham’s 417 career catches, 140 of those have been second down conversions.

The Lions swept both regular season meetings in 2019; an 18-17 win at BMO in early July that was decided on a Sergio Castillo missed field goal single with no time left and a 55-7 drubbing in the return matchup at BC Place in October.

That home win over the Argos in 2019 remains the last time the Lions had a 100-yard rusher. White ran for 121 yards to help the Lions’ offensive attack. They have since gone 13 games without having anyone hit the century mark.

