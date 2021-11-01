Hamilton, ONT- To say it’s been a whirlwind last 18 months for Dominique Rhymes would probably be an understatement. After joining the Lions as a key free agent addition in February 2020, he endured the pandemic shutdown in his native Miami and the subsequent shutdown of the 2020 CFL season.

The big receiver then put pen to paper on another contract prior to 2021 and appeared to hit the ground running as a key contributor in this new-look offence from day one of training camp. And then in his return to Ottawa in week four, Rhymes went down with a fractured foot that kept him out of action until Saturday’s tough overtime loss in Toronto.

If there was a silver lining, Rhymes quickly proved the type of impact he can bring to this offence with six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown reception from Michael Reilly that put the visitors ahead 14-10 in the second quarter. Yeah, it feels good to be back after a tough injury.

“I’m super excited. It was a tough process to get back from the injury, but it’s just exciting to be out here with these guys,” said Rhymes Monday during an off-day in Hamilton.

He even got into the Halloween spirit by doing a little zombie dance after hauling in the pass and landing in bounds near the back of the end zone. It was all designed to loosen up his teammates.

“It was kind of planned ahead of time. I felt it would wake up the team, give the boys a little more excitement after these tough last few weeks. I think it helped re-ignite some spirit in ourselves. It’s just fun. Just enjoying the game.”

Rhymes with a real treat of a touchdown for the @BCLions. #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Oir4MTxlkY — CFL (@CFL) October 30, 2021

At 4-7, the squad’s playoff prospects are indeed getting spookier by the day. The good news with three games to play is there are still multiple paths back to the dance. The first is to simply win their remaining three and they’d be in. Simple as that.

They could also qualify with a 6-8 record if that involves a win over Calgary next week plus a Stampeder loss to Winnipeg in their season finale; the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Stamps is still up for grabs. You can bet all Rhymes and company are thinking about is simply taking care of the Tiger-Cats this Friday in Steeltown.

“We have to play with reckless abandon. Like we have nothing to lose. To a man, we all have to give everything we’ve got over these last three games,” he said.

No matter how high the mountain seems or how many dominoes need to fall the team’s way, Rhymes is grateful to be back with his teammates after a tough six-week process he endured to get back to this point for the big stretch drive.

“It’s always tough to get the foot right after an injury like that, “Rhymes said of the long rehab.

“It was just about focusing on the little things and at times a bit frustrating knowing I had lots of time left to get healthy. But all I kept reminding myself was about the end goal. That was my main focus. It has worked to my benefit and right now I’m feeling great. That’s the best thing.”

Team Bonding For Rhymes and the Lions

Rhymes and company now hope a few days in Hamilton will help give them an added boost for these must-win games coming up. The team enjoyed a couple of days off from football activity and will practice at McMaster University beginning on Tuesday.

“I have a lot of good friends on this team, a lot of fun people. Especially in the receiving room. That’s what you want,” Rhymes explained.

“Being together, going out for dinner, playing video games; those small things help strengthen your relationship with certain guys. This is a great opportunity for all of us.”

Rhymes has enjoyed playing Call of Duty, mainly online with his four brothers back in Florida.

“That’s always a good way to stay connected to the family, ” he said with a chuckle.

Then, of course, there is always the Ontario contingent of players taking advantage of some family time. Peter Godber, Andrew Peirson, David Mackie, Shaq Johnson and David Knevel were among those with multiple family and friends at Saturday’s game. Knevel used his free time to watch his dad, brother and brother’s dog in nearby Brantford.

That could all pay dividends. And who knows? Maybe there are a couple more belated Halloween dances in their future.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com