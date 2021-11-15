Wall Of Fame Induction Icing On The Cake For Mr. Braley

The accolades keep coming for the late David Braley. Our former owner and champion enjoyed three Grey Cup championships in his great tenure as owner of the BC Lions. Those included induction into both the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and BC Football Hall of Fame. Just months before his passing, he was named as an officer to the Order of Canada.

And during our final regular season game this Friday, November 19th, Mr. B, as he was affectionally known, officially joins several other Lion legends with a spot on our Wall of Fame. As the 2021 edition of the Lions looks to wrap up their season on a winning note, Mr. B’s induction will not only serve as icing on the cake to his great legacy with the football club, but also to a season that has featured plenty of ups and downs.

Ironically, that was the epitome of his time as owner of the team. Lots of momentum swings, but the name of the game was always survival.

“It will be a special night, there’s no doubt about that,” said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

“Mr. B was always quick to give credit to those around him. But we know he is smiling from up above as he loved everything about the football club, including the list of great alumni he will be enshrined with on our Wall of Fame. Given everything we all had to endure to get back on the field in 2021, honouring Mr. Braley will be a fitting way to wrap up this season’s home schedule.”

Mr. Braley’s accolades as team owner were endless, but perhaps the most impressive trait was his ability to surround himself with the best people and allow them to perform their jobs to the fullest.

Two prime examples of that were when he lured Bobby Ackles out of retirement to serve as club president in 2002. And then one year later was his biggest coup of all: the addition of Wally Buono, Canadian Football Hall of inductee and the CFL’s all-time wins leader, as general manager and head coach.

Those two moves set the organization on a path to success that included four consecutive first place finishes from 2004-2007, Braley’s second Grey Cup championship in 2006 and a remarkable turnaround at the box office where the team averaged upwards of 35,000 fans per game and packed in over 50,000 for a couple of Western Final victories.

“I know David would have been so humbled and honoured by his name being put on the Wall of Fame,” said Buono.

“David so cherished the BC Lions that he never saw himself as the owner but as one that wanted to continue the great history and tradition of the Lions. To me, he was a dear friend. He and I would talk before every game and he would always end our conversations with: ‘play hard, the fans deserve that. Go get us a win. Go Lions go, have a great game.’”

Along with the Grey Cups, division titles and packed houses at BC Place, another major factor in Braley’s turnaround was the Lions becoming even bigger champions in local communities. To this day, the football club gives back by visiting hundreds of schools across the province per year. Even while the Pandemic had taken over everyday routines, the school programs lived on in a virtual setting.

“One of the things that was important to Mr. Braley was obviously making a connection to the community,” said Lions vice-president of business George Chayka.

“He loved to share a story of growing up and the opportunity that he had to go to a Tiger-Cats game to watch them play with his neighbour. That was something that he referenced as a key point in his life in regard to his connection to the game and how he came to love the Canadian Football League.”

It will no doubt be a special evening at BC Place. Join us as we honour the legacy of our late owner and champion, Mr. David Braley.