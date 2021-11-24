Whitehead Named A CFL Top Performer Of Month

As announced by the Canadian Football league today, Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was named a CFL Top Performer of the Month for November, finishing second in overall voting.

Coming off a broken hand suffered in early October, Whitehead was a major force for the Lions’ final three games of 2021. Along with hauling in 22 receptions for 247 yards, Whitehead returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown to help put an exclamation point on a 43-10 win over Edmonton in the regular season finale.

His production over the final three games helped him finish as the Lions leader with 1,212 combined yards.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman AC Leonard and Toronto kicker Boris Bede were also named Top Performers of the month, finishing first and third respectively in voting.