Lokombo, Williams Winners At CFL Player Awards!

BC Lions linebackers Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams were recognized for their outstanding 2021 seasons on Friday evening at the CFL Player Awards show.

Lokombo is the winner of this year’s CFL Most Outstanding Canadian while Williams collects Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

Lokombo- returned to his hometown team as a free agent prior to 2021 and enjoyed one of his most productive seasons to date. Despite the shortened campaign, Lokombo recorded 66 defensive tackles, just five short of his career high set in 2015, while adding 11 more tackles on special teams.

The versatile linebacker also set career highs in sacks (four), interceptions (three) and scored his first career touchdown on a pick-six in a 45-13 win over Ottawa on September 11th.

“It means a lot because the hard work paid off this year and it also means a great deal to this city and this entire organization,” said Lokombo on winning the award.

“The fact someone like Brent Johnson was the last Lion to win this, being classified as the top Canadian is special. Being able to represent the team on this stage is an honour.”

The previous Lions to win league Most Outstanding Canadian honours are as follows: WR Jim Young (1972), RB Sean Millington (1997), SB Jason Clermont (2004 and 2007) and DL Brent Johnson (2005 and 2006).

Williams- the 2020 first overall pick made an immediate impact on the Lions’ new-look defence. His 92 defensive tackles not only led all Lion defenders but also shattered the previous record for a Canadian rookie of 75 set by current Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea in the 1993 season.

Williams also recorded his first career interception in a victory at Ottawa on August 28th while also adding a sack and fumble recovery in his impressive rookie campaign.

“Being honoured as the top rookie means the world to me,” said Williams.

“Coming into 2021 we had a short camp, a short season, guys coming out of college, guys coming from the NFL and they had me coming off the couch. Winning Outstanding Rookie is phenomenal and being honoured with Bo is also very special. That’s my roommate; we talked late many nights about all of our team and individual goals.”

The previous Lions to win league Most Outstanding Rookie honours are as follows: QB John Sciarra (1976), WR Leon Bright (1977), DL Mike Gray (1985), RB Jon Volpe (1991), DB Steve Muhammed (1998), LB Paul Lacoste (1999), LB Barrin Simpson (2001), SB Jason Clermont (2002), WR Frank Cutolo (2003), DL Aaron Hunt (2006), RB Martell Mallet (2009) and LB Solomon Elimimian (2010).

Fans can head to CFL.ca for a thorough breakdown of all of the 2021 Outstanding Player award winners.