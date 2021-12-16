Saturdays, Increased Divisional Play Highlight 2022 Schedule

*Home game kickoff times 7:00 pm unless otherwise noted.

(Vancouver)- BC Lions and football fans from coast to coast received a nice early holiday gift this morning as the CFL announced their 2022 regular season schedule.

The 68th regular season in Lions franchise history kicks off at BC Place on Saturday, June 11th with a big divisional showdown against the Edmonton Elks.

The common theme of the 2022 home slate is Saturday nights and crucial Western Division rivalry games. Both the Elks and two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers make two regular season visits to the Den next season.

“As an organization, we’re very happy with the 2022 schedule and think the additional Western games will make our push to the Grey Cup even more exciting for our great fans,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

“As we continue to make our home games more of an event, getting back to a full regular season schedule also gives us the platform to plan all of the game specific themes we have been talking about.

Edmonton’s second trip will be another Saturday showdown on August 6th, while Winnipeg is in town on Saturday, July 9th at 4:00 pm and then again on Saturday, October 15th.

The Lions’ two remaining divisional foes will make one visit each to BC Place in 2022. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are in town on Friday, August 26th at 7:30 pm and the Calgary Stampeders make their lone appearance on Saturday, September 24th.

And with the return of a full 18-game slate in 2022, we will welcome back two Eastern clubs to BC Place: the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, June 25th and Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a standalone Thursday Night Football showdown on July 21st.

The lone Eastern squad to visit in 2021, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, will provide the opposition for our second annual Orange Shirt game to honour Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, September 30th.

Schedule Notes: