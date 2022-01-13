Lions Add WRs ArDarius Stewart & Josh Pearson

The BC Lions this morning announced the signings of American wide receivers ArDarius Stewart and Josh Pearson.

Stewart- the native of Fultondale, Alabama most recently was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice squad for part of 2021 after originally signing with the team in early 2020. Stewart brings plenty of big-game experience after suiting up in 40 games over three seasons (2014-16) at Alabama.

He made two receptions for 63 yards to help take down Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2016 and also helped the Crimson Tide win three SEC titles. In 40 total games at Alabama, Stewart caught 129 receptions for 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Stewart was then drafted in round three, 79th overall, by the New York Jets in 2017 and suited up in 15 games in his rookie campaign while recording six receptions for 82 yards. After being waived by the squad in September 2018, Stewart spent time on both the Oakland and Washington practice squads.

Pearson- signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May 2020 and was activated for a week five contest against the Chicago Bears. Pearson spent the remainder of 2020 on the practice squad and would earn a Super Bowl ring before being waived during 2021 training camp.

Pearson attended Jacksonville State from 2017-19 and led the Gamecocks in all receiving categories in his junior season with 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

The Decatur, Alabama native followed that up with a 943-yard performance and 13 more touchdowns in his senior year.