Lions Add Defensive Backs Kyle Clarot, Quincy Mauger

The BC Lions announced this morning the addition of two defensive backs: National Kyle Clarot and American Quincy Mauger.

Clarot- spent the last four seasons with his hometown Langley Rams of the BCFC, helping the squad win its first national championship in 2021. Kyle recorded four tackles in the 37-0 Canadian Bowl victory over London.

In 36 regular season games in his junior career, Kyle registered 125 total tackles, 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, six sacks, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also dressed in seven total playoff games and was part of two other Langley squads that advanced to the Canadian Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Mauger (pronounced mo-ZHAY)- the Marietta, Georgia native was most recently a member of the Blues of the US developmental Spring League in 202. Quincy previously had NFL practice roster stints with Atlanta and Oakland from 2017-18 before landing with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Quincy enjoyed four solid years at the University of Georgia (2013-16), suiting up in 50 games and recording 186 combined tackles, seven interceptions, 12 pass knockdowns and a forced fumble. He was part of a Bulldogs unit that was the best pass defence in the nation in 2015.