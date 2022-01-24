Michael Reilly Retires After 11 CFL Seasons

The BC Lions announced today that quarterback Michael Reilly is retiring after 11 CFL seasons.

Reilly, 36, suited up in 168 games over his illustrious career, including 69 with the Lions starting from 2010-12 and ending with the return to his first CFL team from 2019-21. Along with winning his first Grey Cup ring with the squad in 2011, Reilly passed for 7,876 yards on 652 completions to go along with 38 touchdown passes as a Lion.

“Michael will go down as one of the great players and people our football club and league has ever seen,” said Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“From his arrival mid-way through the 2010 season to scrapping his way to make our squad in 2011 training camp with a quarterback room that included Travis Lulay and Jarious Jackson, his drive to compete and win is something all young professionals should aspire to.”

Following a trade to Edmonton in 2013, Reilly established himself as one of the league’s top signal-callers. In 99 regular season contests over six seasons with the green and gold, Reilly passed for 26,929 yards on 2,120 completions with 144 touchdowns and would lead them to a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

Additional Michael Reilly Accolades: