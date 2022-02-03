It’s rare to hear people moving from a warm-weather area such as Miami, Florida to spend the winter in Canada because it’s usually the other way around. A guy like Dominique Rhymes is currently trying to immerse himself into the Canadian culture like waking up early in the morning after a snowstorm to clear the driveway.

Although Rhymes has challenges that he needed to overcome during his first Canadian winter, he’s doing it for love — spending more time together with his fiancée up north and for the love of Canadian football. Here we present 5 Things To Know about the Lions wideout who has picked up a few new hobbies this winter.

1. First Winter In Ottawa

The Miami native is spending his first winter in Canada, trying to get accustomed to the weather, culture and discovering new hobbies because he can no longer lay on the beach in February. There is a new chore that Dominique recently picked up and it’s shoveling the snow.

“It’s pretty difficult. Just waking up in the morning around like seven and it’s negative 20 degrees [Celsius] outside and I got to go shovel snow. Usually, around this time, I’m in Miami. The weather is probably like 67 degrees [Fahrenheit] in the wintertime, on the beach, just relaxing and chill,” he said.

“My fiancée, she’s from Ottawa, that’s why I’m spending my offseason in Canada. Now that we’re engaged, I’ve been spending all my time in Canada.”

2. First 1,000-Yard Season Came In 2019

Before suiting up for the Lions in 2021, Dominique spent three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. In 2019, the 28-year-old registered for 65 receptions, 1,056 receiving yards and five trips to the end zone. As the club has secured this valuable target for another two seasons, Dominique is trying to prove that he can consistently be a game-changer. With some challenges ahead, Rhymes is still making it work in the Canadian winter.

“Back in Florida, you got hundreds of fields you can go to do the footwork, catch balls and anything. Here, you have to go to an indoor facility, where you probably have to wait for a certain amount of group is finished. Especially in a snowstorm, you can’t just leave the house, I got a few weights at home when I can’t go out or work out at a gym,” he said.

3. Skiing, Snowboarding and Ice Skating

Besides starting a new chapter in his life and being surrounded by snow, he has gained a few hobbies. He’s been trying to become a better skier and wants to learn how to snowboard this winter.

“In the offseason, I go skiing, snowboarding and ice skating. This is probably my third year taking these on, but I’m still trying to embrace these Canadian weather types of activities.”

4. Photography, Life as a CFLer Vlogs coming soon

He also enjoys taking photos and videos, especially with family and friends. He’s been thinking about starting his own YouTube channel to document bits and pieces of him being a professional football player and show what he does throughout the year.

“I like taking videos and pictures and stuff. I think probably in like a month or two, I’m going to start my vlogs of the adventure as a CFL football player in the off-season, going into training camp and a series on different workouts that I do to prepare for the season. Just a lot of content on a CFL player with football and outside of football.”

5. Dominique The Foodie

Occasionally, Dominique and his fiancée like to explore the culinary scene in Ottawa or in Vancouver during the football season. Dominique says he has been hooked on Asian fusion cuisine and various fine dining spots for date night. Some of their favourite places to eat in Vancouver are Team Lab Music Restaurant & Bar, La Terrazza and Giovanni’s Restaurant in Ottawa.