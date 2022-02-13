Lions and Ryan Reynolds Recruit Will Ferrell At Super Bowl LVI

Recruiting season has been been in full force for several weeks. And that was also prevalent in the middle of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Only this time, it was Vancouver-born and noted BC Lions fan, Ryan Reynolds, doing the recruiting. As you can see below, it seems Will Ferrell is trying to blend in with the Bengals supporters by donning a Joel Figueroa home Lions jersey. Even if the AFC champions made the mistake by choosing black over their alternate orange threads, it’s great to see our primary colours on full display!

Will keeps asking why there’s no fourth down. pic.twitter.com/0DMaKm9Zni — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2022

We’ve seen Ferrell’s big-screen antics branch out to basketball, soccer and figure skating. But maybe now he can look at doing a flick with three-down football as the backdrop. And hey, after Lions play-by-play man Bob Marjanovich was busy signing punter turned podcast legend Pat McAfee, maybe 2022 will go down as one of the greatest Grey Cup stories ever. Having our own Jackie Moon may just be the final piece of our puzzle.

Even if neither celebrity makes it onto the active roster, it will be a nice touch having them part of our entourage for the 109th Grey Cup in Regina this November.

