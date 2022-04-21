Lions Add DL Elijah Qualls, RB Taquan Mizzell To Camp Roster

The BC Lions today added two Americans to the training camp roster: defensive lineman Elijah Qualls and running back Taquan Mizzell.

Qualls, 27, most recently had a training camp stint with the New York Giants in 2021 and saw his last game action with the XFL DC Defenders in 2020.

A sixth-round draft pick (214th overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, the 6-1, 320- pound nose tackle suited up in six games as a rookie while recording three solo tackles. He would earn a Super Bowl ring when the Eagles took down New England 41-33 in February of 2018.

Following his time with the Eagles, Qualls had practice roster and training camp stints in Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay.

He attended the University of Washington from 2013-16 and registered 78 total tackles (43 solo, 35 assisted), 12.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. Qualls recorded six tackles in the 2016 Chick-Fill-A Peach Bowl against Alabama and capped off his Huskies career by earning First-Team All-Pac 12 honours.

Mizzell, 28, moves north following a five-year NFL stint highlighted by his time with the Chicago Bears from 2017-18. In nine games, the 5-10, 185-pound back rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Mizzell originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 and also had stops in New Orleans and with the New York Giants.

He played at the University of Virginia from 2013-16 and became the first player in ACC history to record over 1,500 yards in both rushing and receiving.

His 2,075 career rushing yards are good for 16th in program history while his 1,560 receiving yards are good for 12th all-time amongst Cavaliers. His 195 receptions are good for second-best in school history.

The club today also announced the retirement of Global defensive lineman Nik Gustav.