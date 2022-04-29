Amar Doman Joins Reid Johnson On Markcast

America’s CFL team was well represented on this week’s edition of the Markcast. BC Lions owner Amar Doman joined host Reid Johnson to look ahead to the 2022 season and some of the big things happening for a big return to the field. While many of the big things being planned for the June 11 home opener are still being finalized, you can hear in his voice just how excited everyone behind the scenes is getting to put on a show throughout the 2022 campaign.

Along the way, Doman reflected on how being an owner has differentiated from being that of a diehard fan, something he was for years before he purchased the team in August of 2021.

“I learned pretty quickly how different it does feel as a fan and as an owner. The emotion is a million times more than what it was,” he explained.

“The passion isn’t any different. You do feel like you wear the losses. When the wins come, man, it’s exhilarating. It’s the biggest high you’ve ever had in your life. It’s really cool stuff. It re-confirmed my passion for the BC Lions.”

Doman’s full interview begins at the 7:30 mark below:

From finalizing the purchase just prior to the 2021 home opener to appearing on the TSN broadcast in that first game to addressing the crowd on the microphone, he admitted those first few days were quite the roller coaster.

Now that Doman has had the luxury of a full off-season to prepare for a bigger and better return to action in 2022, the goal is in place to make Lions games the event they should be. Winning will go a long way in helping that cause. But given the owner’s status as a well-known business person in the market, networking with other big players in the community will also be essential.

“We really want to give BC a new look and really have the fans. They’ve always had options (in the market). I’ve had good success with my business colleagues. Everyone is showing up. That means a lot to me,” Doman said.

He also didn’t hold back when stating his goal of increasing fan attendance with COVID restrictions not serving as an obstacle to start this season. He firmly believes BC Place can return to being one of the best venues in Canada.

“Lower bowl. We can get that filled a few times a year,” Doman explained.

“We’ve got to win some games. I think that’s easily doable in this city. It’s not the building. The building is great. PAVCO, we’re having great meetings with them. They’ve been very accommodating to us. There are a lot of good things going on in the background.”

Once again, it all gets back to winning. Although he takes a back seat when it comes to management and the coaching staff putting the best team together, he can’t help but get excited about the prospect of Nathan Rourke taking the CFL by storm.

“I think he’s fantastic. In Ohio, he was fantastic. He’s got awards. He’s also just a very hardworking guy,” the owner stated.

“Being under Mike’s arm last year like that and bookending the season a little bit, that’s great. I know he doesn’t have a ton of CFL experience but he’s got the grit, the work ethic and he’s putting the time in every day, whether it’s pouring rain, it doesn’t matter. He’s a football player and I see that commitment and how hard he’s worked.”

Doman also pointed to Rourke’s off the field commitments and community appearances, something you want in a leader for your team.

“You’ve got to drag this kid off the field. He doesn’t want to go anywhere. He just wants to be playing.”

The owner also spoke highly of some of the discussions being held at the league level, particularly the partnership announced with Genius Sports and what it will do from a digital and technology perspective. One thing that has Doman excited is the prospect of finally one day having a tenth team in Atlantic Canada and a traditional Labour Day rival for the Lions. Check it all out!

It all adds up to what should be an exciting time beginning in just a couple of weeks.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com