Roar Like Never Before: Lions Announce Game Themes For ’22

With just 40 more sleeps until the 2022 regular season home opener, the BC Lions announced this morning single game tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 am.

An exclusive 48-hour pre-sale window for Lions Insiders opens on Tuesday, May 3 at 10:00 am. Fans can purchase single game tickets HERE.

‘Roar Like Never Before’ will serve as the football club’s campaign in 2022. We encourage fans to do just that no matter where they are cheering us on from. The campaign has three key pillars:

BOLD: We take risks and face challenges head on with no fear and no boundaries. With 6 Grey Cups, we stand out amongst the rest with our championship mentality. To roar like never before is our voice: with bold bravery and heart. Get ready for the takeover.

ENERGETIC: We are the electricity that runs through this city. This is what we live for. To power up, gear up and show up. Relentless in our pursuit for the win. We roar like never before both on and off the field because energy and perseverance doesn’t just stop in the stadium- it never ends.

COMMUNITY: We are part of something big. From hosting football clinics with our very own players to pop-up events, we are making connections and cultivating a community rich in diversity and culture. Not just for right now, but for generations to come. Together we stand with pride and the roar like never before spirit is brought to life.

A few exciting game day initiatives are still in the final preparation stages, but here is an early look at some of the themes being planned for 2022 home games at BC Place.

June 3 vs. Saskatchewan (Pre-season)

On the heels of another training camp in Kamloops, this final pre-season tune up should provide plenty of intrigue as both Lion veterans and newcomers looking to crack the roster aim to make a big impression.

June 11 vs. Edmonton presented by BC Federation of Labour:



The club’s 68th regular season opens with a big divisional matchup. Season kickoff features a soon-to-be-announced pre-game concert that will highlight the pre-game festivities and leave fans with memories they won’t soon forget. The fun also includes a block party on a closed off Robson St. More details to come! Don’t miss the debut of our brand-new Lions Dance Team who will perform at halftime.

June 25 vs. Toronto

The Lions are proud to host our Diversity Is Strength night where we are proud to celebrate the diversity of our great fan base. Fans will also be treated to a performance by DJ Jovan Heer.

July 9 vs. Winnipeg presented by Pepsi

Join us for Family Night! Halftime will feature mascot football with a few recognizable characters from around the city. Families will also get the chance for a post-game photo opportunity on the field.

July 21 vs. Hamilton

Always a highlight of our home schedule, this Thursday night contest will feature our Salute To Service with members of the military and first responders being welcomed.

August 6 vs. Edmonton presented by Purolator

It’s Legends Night as we will welcome an important Lions figure onto our Wall of Fame. Stay tuned! The second visit from the Elks also serves as our Purolator Tackle Hunger game. Fans are encouraged to bring food or cash donations in support of local food banks.

August 26 vs. Saskatchewan presented by Tim Hortons

Rivalry Night will be special as we look back on some of our classic battles with the Roughriders from over the years. This matchup could go a long way in determining the West Division playoff picture.

September 24 vs. Calgary

Salute To Amateur Football. It’s a celebration of grassroots football, as we pay our salute to amateur athletes across British Columbia. Students back in town for September can take advantage of our Student Rush promotion. Lucky fans will have the chance to Kick To Win special prizes.

September 30 vs. Ottawa presented by Prospera Credit Union

Back for a second season, our Orange Shirt game will bring awareness to Truth and Reconciliation. 10,000 fans will receive a free Orange Shirt with logo designed by Indigenous artist Corrine Hunt.

October 15 vs. Winnipeg presented by London Drugs

It’s Fan Appreciation Night as we wrap up the regular season with a second visit from the defending champs. Plenty of fans will receive special prizes and you can stay tuned on another special announcement as we celebrate the game of football.