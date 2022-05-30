Lineup Change | Bif Naked To Perform At Lions Backyard Block party

(Vancouver)- Lions fans will have the opportunity to start the party early for our season kickoff. On Tuesday, we announced a lineup change as local rock sensation Bif Naked will headline the BC Lions Backyard Block Party presented by Canadian Club.

The pre-game extravaganza takes place from 2:00-6:00 pm on Saturday, June 11th on a long stretch of Robson St. between Beatty and Cambie.

Among the top 150 selling artists in Canada between 1996-2016, Bif Naked is a platinum-selling artist who will perform in front of her home fans on a night many in the city of Vancouver won’t soon forgt.

Before Bif wraps up this special event, fans will be treated to a performance by Famous Players Band.

Open to fans 19 and over, the Backyard Block Party will also feature food, Central City beer, drinks from Truly & Twisted Tea and plenty of tailgate activities to get fans amped up for a great night of football and entertainment before the squad battles the Edmonton Elks to begin their 68th regular season.

The special pre-game party continues inside BC Place with a performance from OneRepublic beginning at 6:30 pm.

Secure your tickets for our 2022 season kickoff HERE.