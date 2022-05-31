QB Antonio Pipkin Agrees To Terms With Lions

The BC Lions announced this morning that American quarterback Antonio Pipkin has agreed to terms on a contract.

The 26-year-old native of Gary, Indiana was most recently a member of the Toronto Argonauts and completed seven of nine passes for 60 yards in last week’s pre-season opener in Ottawa.

Pipkin dressed for seven games with the Double Blue in 2021 and was named starter for the regular season finale against Edmonton where he had ten completions for 121 yards.

After a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals, Pipkin originally moved north to the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 and would spend three seasons with the club. His most productive campaign was in 2018 where he threw for 1,120 yards and three touchdowns on 78 total completions over 12 appearances.

Pipkin attended Tiffin University from 2013-16 and broke every major passing record for the program. He racked up over 10,000 yards and connected on 88 touchdowns in 44 total contests. The versatile pivot also contributed on the ground with over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing in both 2014 and 2016.