Lions O-Line Shares Personal Growth Upon Clash Against Toronto

Even though the BC Lions walked all over their opponents in week one against the Edmonton Elks, it’s a blank slate in preparation for their upcoming clash with the Toronto Argonauts this Saturday.

A 59-15 season opener party that was appended by touchdowns, interceptions, and plenty of big plays on the field. Then a refreshing bye-week arrived early for the Lions to recharge for a long season.

“I think this was the first time I had an early bye-week after the first game in my career. It’s always been five or six games at least. But, I mean, I enjoyed it,” said Lions right tackle Kent Perkins.

The 6’5’’ Dallas, Texas native will be making his 15th consecutive start at right tackle since replacing Ryker Mathews for week two in the 2021 season.

“Each game feels like a milestone to me. I feel a lot better than I did last year. I know what to expect when I’m out there,” he added.

Not only will the Lions’ offensive line test themselves against a notable Argos defensive front like Ja’Gared Davis, Shawn Oakman and Shane Ray, they individually all go through a learning phase while prepping for another long season.

For instance, Perkins admits that he plays his best football when he’s calm and relaxed, something he has mastered over the years since college. Teammate Phil Norman has re-emerged as the team’s left guard after being released from training camp in 2021. And Canadian Andrew Peirson enjoyed another full schedule of community initiatives earlier this year leading up to the Diversity is Strength night this Saturday.

“I prepare myself like I always do. I take a lot of pride in my technique. I’m constantly watching tape. I’m constantly watching the top players if I can pick up something. I spend hours on my technique.”

“When I was young in junior high, I used to get rowdy, I used to play angry. When I got to college, being around older guys and my coach used to tell me that I move better a certain way that’s calmer. It took me a while to be good at controlled aggression.”

With a highly sought-out player like Shane Ray lining up across from Perkins, the big offensive tackle is more than experienced enough to not flinch.

“I wouldn’t do anything different. I don’t worry about the outside noise. I know my capability so I’m ready,” Perkins said.

“I feel confident. I’ve watched him a lot. I know his moves. He’s awesome. I know my strengths. I have a game plan already so right now I’m just sharpening my tool. Studying, studying, studying, and putting my best set out there.”

On average, Perkins spends about six, seven hours a day reviewing game tapes on his opponents, but mostly on himself.

“Just to make sure every little thing I do in my stance is for a reason,” he added.

Phil Norman said he took the time to work on his footwork, and pass set after an unwanted outcome at training camp last season. Following his release midway through camp, Norman stayed ready to hear from Lions co-general manager, Neil McEvoy.

Norman returned to the squad last September and started at left tackle in the season finale against the Edmonton Elks.

“It was tough. I just had to stay focused, believe in God, and hope things will turn out good for you as long as you do the right things,” Norman recalled.

“I’m grateful. I spend the time working on my craft to make sure things like this won’t happen again. I’m blessed to be around all these guys, just even learning extra stuff from then and preparing for the game this week.”

Outside of specific football training, Norman has found aerial yoga useful in strengthening his flexibility on the field.

“I’ve been doing it for almost two, three years now. I love it. It helps to stay flexible and helps my movement and recovery after training. I would recommend it to a lot of the players,” Norman said.

Norman has always been a versatile player on the line. The 6’4’’ O-Line has lined up as a centre, guard, and tackle for the Lions. After earning his spot back on the O-Line during camp, Norman suited up in the pre-season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and a week 1 victory over the Elks.

Although Norman got carried away during the pre-season game in a scuffle with the opposing team, he says he’s staying true to his belief on the field — and that’s protecting his quarterbacks.

“I will just say in that situation, I got a little too hot-headed and lost my cool there. I still stand on protecting our quarterbacks.”

While the Lions prep for the clash against the Argonauts, the game will also be dedicated to Diversity in Strength, with performances starting with Ukrainian singer Abagail Avramenko performing the national anthem, and Polynesian dance by Paul Latta’s Dancers & Co at halftime. We will also have international Banghra performer DJ Heer hyping up the crowd.

The Lions have been active in community outreach. Canadian offensive lineman Andrew Peirson, along with teammates Bryan Burnham, Nathan Rourke and David Knevel work as ambassadors of the Team Up to End Racism program this offseason.

“We were brought in at the beginning of the year and trained so that we can go into schools, some elementary but mostly high schools where kids are at that point in life where they’re trying to figure out their identity,” Peirson said.

“We wanted to develop those core values about themselves. We identified what racism is, what systematic racism is, we looked at the major historic examples like the residential school system, the Chinese Exclusion Act.”

Peirson gave credit to a teammate, Bryan Burnham for sharing his personal experiences with students.

The Lions engaged with students with various examples of what it’s like to experience racism, like being a lone surfer surrounded by sharks and using football as a literal example of inclusion where a team is built by different individuals.

“I have to give credit to Bryan [Burnham]. He always says there are way more good people than racist individuals. On a team some people are big, small, tall, short, and of different ethnicities. That’s how the environment of sports translates to the real world,” Peirson added.

Now the weekly prep is just about to complete, the Lions O-Line awaits to hold down the fort against the Argonauts on Saturday.