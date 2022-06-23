Lions Sign Multi-Skilled Wide Receiver Shai Ross

The BC Lions this afternoon announced that National wide receiver Shai Ross has signed with the team.

Ross, 28, was selected in round five (40th overall) by Edmonton in the 2019 CFL Draft and would go on to suit up in 21 total games with the Elks. His most productive campaign came in 2021 when he hauled in 27 receptions for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

After one season with the BCFC Okanagan Sun, Ross attended the University of Manitoba from 2016-18 and recorded 76 catches for 1,164 yards and ten touchdowns while also chipping in on special teams with 675 return yards in 23 games.

Off the field, Ross has demonstrated his superior athletic skills by doing barbell backflips and is also an elite cookie dunker.

The Lions on Wednesday also announced that American linebacker Micah Awe has been released from the roster.