The BC Lions announced today that American linebacker Omar Fortt has been signed to the practice roster.

Fortt (6-1, 200 lbs)- suited up in 39 games at the University Connecticut from 2017-21, registering 186 combined tackles (103 solo, 83 assisted), eight pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Omar’s older brother Khairi was a fourth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and also had practice roster stints in Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Seattle and Washington