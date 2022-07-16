Lions Add Wide Receiver/Kick Returner Shane Wynn To Practice Roster

The BC Lions announced on Saturday that American wide receiver/returner Shane Wynn has been signed to the team’s practice roster.

The 29-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native most recently attended 2022 training camp with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Wynn made his NFL training camp debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, hauling in a touchdown reception from Johnny Manziel in the team’s second pre-season game. He also had practice roster stints with the New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-18.

Wynn suited up in 48 games over four seasons (2011-14) at the University of Indiana and left in the top five in program history in a few major categories including all-purpose yards (4,429), kick return yards (1,854), receptions (189) and receiving touchdowns (20). He is also the only Hoosier in history to record receiving, rushing, kick return and punt return touchdowns in his career. Named a team captain for his senior season along with future NFL running back Tevin Coleman.