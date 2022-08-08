Rourke And Rhymes Named CFL Top Performers For Week Nine

Following their offensive explosion that combined for 91 yards and three first-half touchdowns in the 46-14 win over Edmonton, Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke and wide receiver Dominique Rhymes were named CFL Top Performers for week nine. The duo finished first and second, respectively, in voting.

Rourke continued his storybook season and attack on the CFL record books, breaking his own single-game record for a Canadian with 477 passing yards while his 91.9 completion percentage (34/37) sets a new single-game record for a minimum of 30 pass attempts.

Rourke’s career- high five touchdown passes also ties the single-game record for Canadians set by Gerry Dattilio in 1980 while he recorded a perfect passer rating of 158.3. The CFL’s passing leader has now been honoured as a weekly Top Performer four times in seven games.

Rhymes earns his first CFL Top Performer nod after recording a game-high nine receptions on nine targets for 91 yards and the three touchdowns.

It was the third multi-touchdown game of the year for Rhymes who now leads the CFL with eight touchdown receptions through seven games. The tall wideout now sits fourth overall in the league with 582 receiving yards.

Calgary defensive back Titus Wall was also named a CFL Top Performer for week nine, finishing third in voting.

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Week

Week 1- Nathan Rourke, James Butler, TJ Lee

Week 3- Nathan Rourke

Week 4- Keon Hatcher

Week 8- Nathan Rourke

Week 9- Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Month

June- Nathan Rourke