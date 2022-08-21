Nathan Rourke To Have Surgery For Lisfranc Sprain

The BC Lions football club has issued the following statement on quarterback Nathan Rourke:

“After extensive consultation with team doctors and foot specialists, Nathan was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon. The club remains hopeful that the surgery and subsequent rehab will open the door for a return late in the season. Michael O’Connor will start at quarterback on Friday against Saskatchewan.”