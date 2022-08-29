BC Football Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022

After being unable to hold our induction ceremony in 2020 and 2021, the BC Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) is thrilled, with the support of the BC Lions Football Club, to host our Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 24, 2022 ahead of the BC Lions game versus the Calgary Stampeders.

“We are very excited finally be able to induct our latest Class of 2022,” said Tom Malone, CEO of the BCFHOF.

“We are extremely grateful to the BC Lions Football Club, team owner Amar Doman and president Rick LeLacheur, for being a tremendous partner for us and for hosting us once again for our induction ceremony.”

The Class of 2022 is highlighted by Dr. Bob McCormack, one of the biggest and most influential names in BC sports medicine circles, who has been a fixture with the BC Lions since 1990 and currently serves as the club’s head physician. Dr. McCormack’s impressive resume includes 10 Olympic Games as part of the Canadian Olympic Medical Team. Dr. McCormack will be the recipient of the Bob Ackles CFL Award.

The class of players is headlined by New Westminster, BC-native Doug Brown, a Canadian Football Hall-of-Famer who played his entire career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the CFL’s 2001 Most Outstanding Canadian. Also being inducted in the players’ category are Neal Beaumont, Mark Norman, and Mike Bellefontaine.

Rounding out the Class of 2022 is the late Frank Rigney in the media category, Jerry Mulliss and Paul Shortt in the builders’ category, the St. Thomas More Knights Grade 8 program in the team category, and the late Dr. Frank Lodato as a special award recipient.

Full bios of all inductees can be found at bcfootballhalloffame.com.