Lions To Host Calgary In Western Semi-Final

The Grey Cup playoff journey for the BC Lions will begin at home as the squad locked up second place in the Western Division with a 31-14 victory in Edmonton on Friday night.

As a result, the Lions will play host to the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final on Sunday, November 6th. Kickoff is at 1:30 pm.

Exclusive pre-sale access for the Western Semi-Final for BC Lions season ticket holders is now open while expanded pre-sales begin on Tuesday, October 25th. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Thursday, October 27th.

For more info regarding Western Semi-Final tickets, click HERE.

BC Place provided Lions fans with some thrilling memories in the 2022 regular season, including some outstanding, record-setting performances from phenom Nathan Rourke, the emergence of Dominique Rhymes and James Butler as offensive stars and a balanced defence that could close out wins in any way possible.

Thanks to the support of our great fans, we finished with a record of 6-3 at home in the regular season.

Our youth ticket specials return for the playoffs. Fans aged 17 and under can secure their seats for the Western Semi-Final for ONLY $10 while accompanying parents can join them for $30.

Western Semi-Final Tidbits

The Lions took two out of three meetings with Calgary in the regular season, prevailing 41-40 on August 13th then 31-29 in overtime on September 17th. Both of those wins came at McMahon Stadium while the Stampeders won 25-11 at BC Place on September 24th.

The Lions and Stampeders have met in the playoffs on 14 previous occasions dating back to 1964. That year, the Lions defeated Calgary in a best-of-three Western Final series before winning the first Grey Cup in franchise history. Of those 14 prior matchups, the only other years that saw the teams meet in Vancouver were the 1999 and 2012 Western Finals, both won by the Stampeders.

This will mark only the fourth time in Lions history that the team finishes second in the West and plays host to the division semi-final. The previous three second-place finishes were in 1977 (lost to Winnipeg in the semi), 1986 (beat Winnipeg in the semi) and 2016 (beat Winnipeg in the semi).